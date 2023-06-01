SSI suspended in Villupuram district

June 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, attached to the Special Branch in Kottakuppam in Villupuram district, has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty, after it came to light that he failed to alert his higher-ups about a murder in Bommayarpalayam on May 30.

Police sources said K. Vimalraj, 27, of Anichakuppam village, was hacked to death by a gang on Tuesday. But SSI Jayakumar failed to alert his superiors about the murder, which is suspected to be a revenge killing. After a preliminary inquiry, Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai issued orders suspending the SSI.

