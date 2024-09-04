Policeman suspended for aggressive behaviour at eatery in Dharmapuri

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Police was suspended after CCTV footage revealed unsavoury behaviour at an eatery near the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital. Kaveri, the officer, was caught on camera aggressively confronting the cashier, who also owns the establishment.

According to sources, the altercation allegedly arose over a dispute concerning dues or change owed by the officer. The CCTV footage shows the SSI engaging in a heated argument with the eatery owner, at one point even removing his shoe and appearing ready to strike the owner, before being restrained by other staff members.

Following an inquiry by Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheshwaran, the SSI was suspended.

A source from the special branch informed The Hindu that there had been two or three other instances of aggression and complaints against the officer. It was reported that the SSI was “under stress due to family issues.” In one previous incident, he was allegedly involved in an assault at a TASMAC liquor outlet. The source added, “That is why he was posted in the Control Room attached to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital.”