SSI run over by bus after being attacked by stray cattle near Vriddhachalam

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police was run over by a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus after he was hit by a stray cattle on the Vriddhachalam-Pennadam Road at Sithalur in the early hours of Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was identified as A. Bharathidasan, 59, and was attached to Thittagudi police station.

Police said Mr. Bharathidasan, who was on medical leave, was riding his two-wheeler to Vriddhachalam, when he was hit by a stray cattle. In the impact, he reportedly lost his balance and fell on the road and was run over by a government bus bound for Tiruchy. He died on the spot.

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.