SSI run over by bus after being attacked by stray cattle near Vriddhachalam

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police was run over by a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus after he was hit by a stray cattle on the Vriddhachalam-Pennadam Road at Sithalur in the early hours of Monday.

The victim was identified as A. Bharathidasan, 59, and was attached to Thittagudi police station.

Police said Mr. Bharathidasan, who was on medical leave, was riding his two-wheeler to Vriddhachalam, when he was hit by a stray cattle. In the impact, he reportedly lost his balance and fell on the road and was run over by a government bus bound for Tiruchy. He died on the spot.

A case has been registered.