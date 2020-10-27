SSI dies as truck hits him on highway

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, M. Nagarajan (55) of Chekkanoorani, was killed when a speeding lorry knocked him down on Dindigul four-way highway at Vadipatti late on Monday night.

Nagarajan, who was part of a Highway Patrol team, got down from the vehicle and tried to wake up a truck driver, who had parked the vehicle on the road.

While other members of the patrol team were standing on the other side of the truck, the SSI was standing close to the driver’s seat on the right side.

Suddenly, a truck, which was transporting firewood from Madurai to Dindigul, hit him at 11.45 p.m. Nagarajan was rushed to Vadipatti Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Vadipatti police have arrested the truck driver, S. Palanisamy of Kattuparamakudi in Ramanathapuram district.