SRMSAT-1 completes 40,000 orbits

The nano-satellite SRMSAT-1, built by the students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has completed 40,000 orbits since its launch on October 12, 2011 from Sriharikota.
In a release, S.R.S. Prabaharan, Joint Director (Research) at SRMIST, said the satellite, tasked to monitor and estimate carbon dioxide and water vapour in tropical atmosphere globally, has outlived its life span of two years.
The satellite, conceived by SRMIST president P. Satyanarayanan, continues to send data to the ground control centre at Kattankulathur.
