SRMJEEE 2024 Phase 1 examination results by April 29

April 26, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The results and online counselling schedule for the SRMJEEE 2024 Phase 1 joint engineering entrance examination (held earlier this week) will be available on the institute’s website by April 29.

The remote proctored, online mode joint entrance examination was held from April 20 to 23 for the B.Tech and Integrated M.Tech programmes offered by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, and Tiruchirapalli campuses), and SRM University (Sonepat and Andhra Pradesh).

Candidates took the examination, conducted in three slots each day, from home. Candidates had to book their slots on April 16 and 17, and a mock test was held on April 18 to help students get familiarised with RPOM.

There was a 20% increase in the applications received for SRMJEEE as compared to last year, and more than 90% of the applicants took the test, the institute said in a statement.

The second phase of the examination will be held on June 21, 22, and 23. The last day to apply for it is June 15.

Founder’s scholarships

Toppers in both the examinations are eligible for the Founder’s Scholarship that includes a full tuition and hostel fee waiver. The Merit Scholarship will range from a full tuition fee waiver to 25% waiver based on ranks.

Clarification

In an earlier version of this article, published on Thursday, the year was wrongly mentioned as 2022. The error is regretted.