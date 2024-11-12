 />
SRMJEE 2025 to be held from April to July in three phases

The entrance exam will be held for B Tech and M Tech programmes

Published - November 12, 2024 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The SRM Joint Entrance Examinations for Engineering (SRMJEEE) 2025 will be held in three phases in April, June and July 2025. 

The scores will be used for admission to B. Tech and integrated M. Tech programmes of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at campuses in Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani and Tiruchirappalli, New Delhi - NCR campus at Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), besides SRM University in Sonepat and Andhra Pradesh.  

Applications will be available from 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.  

Candidates must apply before April 16 for the phase I exam. It will be held from April 22 to April 27. For the phase II, the last date to apply is June 6. The exam will be held from June 12 to June 17. The phase III will be held on July 4 and 5, and last date to apply is June 30.  

Candidates may take the remote proctored online mode exams from their homes through their laptops or desktops.

The graduating batch of 2024 received over 5,000 job offers through recruitment drives.  

The institute also offers founder’s scholarship to toppers. The toppers will get 100% tuition fee and hostel fee waiver. Based on the ranks scored candidates are also eligible for merit scholarship ranging from 100% to 25% across the three phases, which may vary according to the campus, an institute release said. For more details visit www.srmist.edu.in.

Published - November 12, 2024 12:15 am IST

