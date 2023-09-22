HamberMenu
SRMIST’s tech fest Aaruush’23 gets under way

Think beyond the boundaries of convention, V. Adimurthy, mission concept designer of Chandrayaan 1 and 2, tells students

September 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
V. Adimurthy,  mission concept designer of Chandrayaan 1 and 2, inaugurating Aaruush’23, SRM Institute of Science and Technology’s techno management fest, in Chennai on Friday.

V. Adimurthy,  mission concept designer of Chandrayaan 1 and 2, inaugurating Aaruush’23, SRM Institute of Science and Technology’s techno management fest, in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SRM Institute of Science and Technology’s techno management fest Aaruush’23 commenced on Friday with V. Adimurthy, the mission concept designer of Chandrayaan 1 and 2, and Mangalyaan, inaugurating it.  

Dr. Adimurthy said every student had the potential to make ground-breaking discoveries, create revolutionary technologies and shape the world’s future.  “I encourage you to approach this fest with an open mind, a thirst for knowledge, and a collaborative spirit and dare to think beyond the boundaries of convention,” he told students. 

He walked the students through space exploration through the years.  

Alumnus and cricketer in the Indian national cricket team Varun Chakravarthy, who participated in the event, urged students to not limit themselves to a single path or idea but embrace a variety of experiences and live life to the fullest. 

Aaruush’23 video showcasing the essence and aspirations of the festival was released on the occasion.

The Hindu is the media partner. 

Senior institute officials, including Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar S. Ponnusamy, Dean of College of Engineering and Technology T.V. Gopal and Director of Alumni Affairs who is also the convenor of Aarush A. Rathinam were present. 

