April 02, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Sri Lanka will send its students for the five-year undergraduate dentistry programme offered by SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Sri Lanka’s medical council had accredited SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital allowing students to pursue BDS in that institution.

Sri Lanka Medical Council issued a notification recently to that effect. Student will undergo 4 years of study and a year of compulsory rotary internship.

