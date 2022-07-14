SRMIST inks pact with Malaysian varsity

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 22:25 IST

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Lincoln University, Malaysia, signed an agreement for research and faculty and student exchange programme

Ravi Pachamoothoo, Pro-Chancellor of SRMIST was conferred honorary doctorate degree by Amiya Bhaumik, president of Lincoln University College, Malaysia on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Lincoln University, Malaysia, signed an agreement for research and faculty and student exchange programme on Thursday. Ravi Pachamoothoo, pro-Chancellor of the SRMIST, was honoured with a honorary doctorate degree of the Malaysian University. Amiya Bhaumik, president of Lincoln University, said the university, ranked among the top three in Malaysia by Times Higher Education ranking, offers a variety of courses, has over 20,000 students across the world. Of these, 4,000 are in Malaysia. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ravi said there were several similarities between the two universities, be it in the number of students or in inculcating values in students. “We want to teach ethics, culture of the country. Across its campuses, SRM University is a pioneer in building collaborations. We have more than 200 collaborations. We strongly believe in industrial collaboration and are committed to build industry - academia collaboration,“ he added.



