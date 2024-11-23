ADVERTISEMENT

SRMIST hosts Industrial Research and Innovation Summit 2024

Published - November 23, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The summit aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, promoting knowledge, and sharing technological advancements

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of SRMIST and various industries exchanging an MoU at the summit held on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Saturday hosted the Industrial Research and Innovation Summit (IRIS 2024) with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) as an enabling partner.

According to a press release, the event brought together over 220 industry delegates, academics, and research community of the SRMIST, fostering collaboration and innovation. The summit aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, promoting knowledge, and sharing technological advancements. During the summit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the institute and four industry partners such as Ki3, Aarovin Pharma, Panacea Medical Technologies, and Jajal Medical Services.

C. Muthamizhchelvan, vice-chancellor, SRMIST, emphasised the importance of industry-academia partnerships in driving innovation and economic growth. As a part of the summit, panel discussions, campus tours, and technology presentations were organised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US