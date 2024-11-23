 />

SRMIST hosts Industrial Research and Innovation Summit 2024

The summit aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, promoting knowledge, and sharing technological advancements

Published - November 23, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of SRMIST and various industries exchanging an MoU at the summit held on Saturday.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Saturday hosted the Industrial Research and Innovation Summit (IRIS 2024) with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) as an enabling partner.

According to a press release, the event brought together over 220 industry delegates, academics, and research community of the SRMIST, fostering collaboration and innovation. The summit aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, promoting knowledge, and sharing technological advancements. During the summit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the institute and four industry partners such as Ki3, Aarovin Pharma, Panacea Medical Technologies, and Jajal Medical Services.

C. Muthamizhchelvan, vice-chancellor, SRMIST, emphasised the importance of industry-academia partnerships in driving innovation and economic growth. As a part of the summit, panel discussions, campus tours, and technology presentations were organised.

Published - November 23, 2024 10:02 pm IST

