SRM University observes Career Guidance Day

CHENNAI

25 August 2021 02:58 IST

Scholarship provided to two students

SRM Career Guidance Day was observed virtually on Tuesday, in honour of the birthday of T.R. Paarivendhar, the founder of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). On the occasion, the Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar Scholarship was given to two meritorious students.

The virtual celebration also recognised the success of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance webinar series powered by The Hindu.

“Through our association with The Hindu, we aim to continue recognising deserving students in the years to come. Around 10% of the students in our institutions are already being given scholarships,” Mr. Paarivendhar said. He also wished success to the students who had been selected for the scholarship.

Advertising

Advertising

C. Muthamizhchelvan, vice-chancellor, SRMIST, said the day marked a new chapter in the history of the SRM Group.

Speaking about the career guidance series, he said with the array of options available to pursue higher education, it was natural for students and parents to be confused about what to choose. “This is where the webinar series played a crucial role. We also firmly believe that career guidance should be a continuous process, and we have a separate department in our institutions tasked with nurturing young minds,” he said.

“The underlying message of this momentous occasion is that nobody deserves to be left behind. Every young mind deserves to dream, and we will provide an avenue for them to chase those dreams,” Prof. Muthamizhchelvan added.

Over 1 lakh students had registered for the 15-part webinar series held over the last few months, which gave students and their parents opportunities to engage with experts across various streams. The series was moderated by experts from The Hindu’s editorial team.

“Our purpose was to enable students to make the right career choices and to improve access to education for students who are not able to afford it. The webinars covered a wide gamut of career options, and were made available on YouTube as well for reference and a wider reach,” said L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group, and added that they hoped to continue these consistent efforts and make an impact.