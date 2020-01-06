Tamil Nadu

SRM university honours alumni

more-in

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) honoured 27 of its distinguished alumni at the annual alumni day celebrations held in Kattankulathur on Sunday. The awards were presented in ‘distinguished,’ ‘eminent,’ and ‘notable’ categories.

Minister of Irrigation (Water Resources) for Andhra Pradesh Poluboina Anil Kumar, an alumni of SRMIST and one of the ‘eminent’ awardees, said one of the factors that helped him handle two electoral losses were lessons he learnt in the university about handling failures.

“Now I am the youngest minister in AP cabinet,” he said. T.R. Paarivendhar, founder-chancellor, SRMIST, said an educational institution is known by the fame its alumni bring.

P. Sathyanarayanan, president and Sandeep Sancheti, vice-chancellor, SRMIST, also spoke. Three graduates were presented with endowment medals instituted by the 1991 batch.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
higher education
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 1:24:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/srm-university-honours-alumni/article30488897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY