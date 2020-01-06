SRM university honours alumni

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) honoured 27 of its distinguished alumni at the annual alumni day celebrations held in Kattankulathur on Sunday. The awards were presented in ‘distinguished,’ ‘eminent,’ and ‘notable’ categories.
Minister of Irrigation (Water Resources) for Andhra Pradesh Poluboina Anil Kumar, an alumni of SRMIST and one of the ‘eminent’ awardees, said one of the factors that helped him handle two electoral losses were lessons he learnt in the university about handling failures.
“Now I am the youngest minister in AP cabinet,” he said. T.R. Paarivendhar, founder-chancellor, SRMIST, said an educational institution is known by the fame its alumni bring.
P. Sathyanarayanan, president and Sandeep Sancheti, vice-chancellor, SRMIST, also spoke. Three graduates were presented with endowment medals instituted by the 1991 batch.
