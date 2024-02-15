SRM Medical College signs MoU for neuro movement disorders research

February 15, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Kattankulathur recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Parkinson’s Research Alliance of India (PRAI), Kondapur, Telangana, to work together and pave the way for collaborative research in neuro movement disorders, especially Parkinson’s disease. The MoU was signed in the presence of P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), during the second international neurology symposium. PRAI is a consortium of clinicians from academic and research centres committed to the research of Parkinson’s disease and related disorders.

