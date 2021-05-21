SRM launches 200-bed COVID Care Centre

100 beds each for allopathic, ayurveda treatment

A 200-bed COVID Care Centre has been established at the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Kattankulathur. While 100 beds will be allocated for allopathic treatment, the rest will be used for treatment through ayurveda.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor A. Ravikumar, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM MCH and RC, commissioned the facility on Friday. Senior officials from the institute and the medical college and hospital were present. As per the government and AIIMS guidelines, only patients with moderately severe disease are admitted to the hospital. A large number of patients had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. They need assisted care for up to a week under professionals. SRM MCH&RC receives 150 to 170 patients daily in the fever clinic. Out of this, about 30 get admitted to the hospital. Of the remaining patients with mild symptoms, some are given special care.

According to the hospital officials, only those with mild to moderate symptoms would be treated here.

The ayurveda COVID Care Centre has been established with the support of Lions Club of T. Nagar Charitable Trust. The Trust has been running an ayurveda hospital for over 23 years. Ayurveda treatment will be provided as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush.

The facility has sufficient paramedical, medical, nursing and support staff, says the release