SRM hospital a site for vaccine trial

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 01:39 IST

The SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (MCHRC) has been chosen as a clinical trial site by the Indian Council of Medical Research for the country’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

SRM MCHRC is one among 12 institutions in the country and the only one from the State selected for the human clinical trials, according to a release.

Satyajith Mohapatra, associate professor from the Department of Pharmacology, has been chosen as principal investigator for clinical trails at the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

SRM MCHRC president P. Sathyanarayanan said, “This is great news for us. I appreciate Dr. Satyajit Mohapatra and his team for making our institution a part of this prestigeous project. We will provide him with all necessary support to perform the exercise towards saving mankind. My best wishes to him and the entire team for the successful completion of the project.”