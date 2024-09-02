The Madras High Court on Monday (September 2, 2024) dismissed a writ petition filed by SRM University chancellor Paarivendhar alias T.R. Pachamuthu to restrain the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from summoning or investigating him or his family members in connection with a 2016 medical admissions donation case.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam held that the investigating agency could not be restrained from performing its statutory duties just because the chancellor and the university had purchased peace in the predicate offence by paying ₹88.66 crore to 142 alleged victims of cheating.

“Mere repayment of money to the victims will not wash away the offence of money laundering, if any committed. Still, the authorities are empowered to conduct an investigation by summoning the persons concerned... As such, the prayer of the writ petitioner is not entertainable,” the Division Bench said.

The orders were passed after ED Special Public Prosecutor N. Ramesh told the court that ₹88.66 crore had been taken from the accounts of a public trust run by the petitioner and his family members to bail him out of the predicate offence, and therefore, there was a necessity to investigate the matter in depth.

It was brought to the notice of the court that the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) had registered a case against a person named Madhan of Vendhar Movies, owned by the petitioner, in 2016 for allegedly cheating several individuals after receiving crores of rupees to get admissions in SRM Medical College.

Babu of Indiya Jananayaga Katch (IJK), a political party founded by the petitioner, and the management of SRM Group of educational institutions were also included as accused in the First Information Report (FIR). The petitioner, being the chancellor, was arrested by the CCB in connection with the case.

To obtain bail and safeguard the reputation of the institution, the latter deposited ₹85 crore without prejudice to his contention that he had not received any money either directly or indirectly for medical admissions. Thereafter, multiple litigations ensued, and they went up to the Supreme Court.

On the basis of the orders passed by the apex court in 2017, a total amount of ₹88.66 crore was settled to the claimants, and the case against the institution for the predicate offence was quashed. However, in the meantime, the ED had parallelly initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002.

Despite the quashing of the case, the ED continued to issue summons to him in 2022 and 2023. Stating that even his elder son P. Ravi was summoned, the petitioner said he feared there was every likelihood of the investigating agency abusing its powers.

Representing the petitioner, senior counsel B. Kumar told the court the ED authorities were demanding unconnected documents and details, such as the number of trusts run by him and his family members, the bank accounts of those trusts, and so on.

Citing the Supreme Court verdict in the famous Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary case – considered the best authority under the PMLA – he argued that the question of invoking the money laundering law would not arise at all after the quashing the case booked for the predicate offence.

However, the Division Bench disagreed with him and said it could not issue a blanket order in the nature of an injunction restraining the ED from summoning the petitioner or his family members. It said the court could not curtail the statutory powers conferred upon the investigating agency.

The judges also said the petitioner must cooperate with the investigation and prove his innocence instead of approaching the court against the summons.