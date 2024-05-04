SRLDC flags the issue of severe low voltages in Tamil Nadu, amid soaring power demand

May 04, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) has flagged the issue of severe low voltages, amid soaring power demand in Tamil Nadu.

The State is going through its all-time maximum demand period. It met an all-time maximum demand of 20,583 MW on April 26. Severe low voltages are being observed in and around the Udumalaipettai, Chennai, and Neyveli areas during the high demand period, the SRLDC has said.

Tamil Nadu shall take measures to improve the voltage profile. The Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre needs to analyse the low voltage issues in the State grid, it has added.

The SRLDC has said the issues should be discussed at the coming meeting of the Operation Coordination Sub-Committee of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC).

Meanwhile, the State’s power demand continues to set new records, amid the continuing heat wave conditions. The peak demand hit a new high of 20,830 MW on May 2, exceeding the previous record of 20,701 MW on April 30, Tangedco said on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand among the southern States. The State’s daily consumption reached a new high of 454.32 million units on April 30, beating the previous record of 451.79 million units on April 26.

Chennai’s peak power demand set a new record of 4,383 MW at 10. 30 p.m. on April 30, surpassing the previous record of 4,368 MW on April 25. The city’s highest daily energy consumption was 93.70 million units on April 30, surpassing the previous record of 92.74 million units on June 16, 2023.

Some domestic consumers across the State took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about issues of power cuts and low voltage, tagging the official handle of Tangedco. Tangedco acknowledged the complaints and said the problems would be rectified.

