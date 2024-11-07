SRLDC flags issue of partial outages of State-owned thermal units

The Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) has flagged the issue of partial outages of state owned thermal generators including North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) units, due to technical issues.

Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) currently has an installed capacity of 4,320 MW. This includes North Chennai Thermal Power Station-II (2x600 MW) with total capacity of 1200 MW, North Chennai Thermal Power Station-I (3x210 MW) with capacity of 630 MW, Mettur Thermal Power Station-I (4x210 MW) with capacity of 840 MW, Mettur Thermal Power Station-II with capacity of 600 MW, Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (5x210 MW) with capacity of 1,050 MW.

In March this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Project Stage III. Once the plant reaches its installed capacity of 800 MW and operates continuously for 72 hours, it will be considered as a power plant.

SRLDC in its letter to Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) pointed out that state owned thermal generators like North Chennai Thermal Power Station are reporting prolonged partial outage in September 2024, due to technical issues.

As per data shared by SRLDC, the North Chennai Thermal Power Station -II has seen partial generation outages in the range of over 100 MW, nearly 500 MW in September. It called for fixing of the technical issues at the earliest to ensure the maximum generation to meet the high power demand in the State .

Meanwhile, SRLDC has also flagged the issue of outage of Kadamparai Pumped Storage units. The pumped storage generating station has 4 units with a capacity of 100 MW each. Kadamparai Unit 1 is out since June 22 and Unit 2 is out since September 16. Kadamparai units are required for balancing the load-generation, since the units can be kept in pump mode during solar hours and in generation mode during non-solar peak demand hours, it noted and called for revival of the units at the earliest.