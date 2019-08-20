Srivilliputtur Jeeyar summoned for inquiry

The Virudhunagar district police have started an inquiry into a complaint against Sri Sri Sri Shatakopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Srivilliputtur, accusing him of having made a statement that would cause enmity between two religious groups.

Inspector of Police, Srivilliputtur town, on Sunday issued a summons to the Jeeyar of the Manavala Mamunigal mutt for the inquiry based on a complaint from a functionary of Inthiya Towheeth Jamat from Kancheepuram, Syed Ali, about the Jeeyar’s interview in which he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to not immerse the idol of Lord Athi Varathar of Kancheepuram back in the water. The Jeeyar reportedly said the idol was immersed underwater in the past only to safeguard it during the Muslim invasion.

‘Interview distorted’

In his online complaint lodged with the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police on July 28, Mr. Ali took exception to Jeeyar’s statement, claiming that it amounted to causing enmity between two religious groups. However, the Jeeyar, who is out of station, responded to the summons claiming that his interview had been distorted.