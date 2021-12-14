Srirangam temple official lodges plaint

Tiruchi

14 December 2021 01:29 IST

‘Activist forced dancer out of the temple’

The Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment-cum- Executive Officer of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam, S. Marimuthu, has lodged a complaint against Rangarajan Narasimhan, an activist in Srirangam, seeking criminal action against him for forcing Bharatanatyam dancer A. Zakir Hussain to exit the temple.

In the complaint lodged with the Srirangam police station, Mr. Marimuthu said that Mr. Rangarajan Narasimhan, with an ulterior motive, had forced Mr. Hussain to exit the temple when he visited the temple on December 10.

Mr. Hussain, who had faith in Lord Ranganathar, had visited the temple on several occasions. As per the custom of the temple, there was no bar for the people of other faiths to visit the temple if they believed in Lord Ranganathar.

Anyone, who wore a dress as per the Hindu tradition and culture sporting symbols of Hinduism, could offer prayer to the deities, Mr. Marimuthu said and added that Mr. Narasimhan had a habit of spreading falsehood against the temple administration and the government to create trouble and bring disrepute. Mr. Marimuthu also sent a report to the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment about the incident.