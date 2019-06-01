Tamil Nadu

Srirangam temple authorities mull mobile phone ban

A devotee using a mobile phone inside the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Friday. M. Srinath

A devotee using a mobile phone inside the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Friday. M. Srinath  

more-in

Move subject to nod from HR & CE commissioner

Days after a detailed security audit at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, the authorities have sought views from devotees and the general public on its proposed plan to collect ₹ 10 for depositing their mobile phones in safety lockers at the three entry points and to forbid use of mobile phones inside the shrine.

The authorities have sought the views and suggestions of the devotees in writing in 15 days. The move has been proposed keeping in mind the security of the temple and in the interest of the devotees, said the authorities.

The proposed plan comes in the aftermath of a security audit conducted by a senior police officer of the Security Branch CID recently to ascertain the existing arrangements in the shrine.

The ban on use of cellphone would be imposed only after obtaining the concurrence of the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, the authorities said.

Foremost among the 108 'Divya Desams', the Srirangam Sri Rangathaswammy Temple attracts scores of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu and from other States. Arrival of devotees peaks during the annual Vaikunta Ëkadasi festival held in the Tamil month of Margazhi. The police have deployed anti-sabotage teams which work on shifts at the three entry points of the shrine. Door frame metal detectors are already in place at the entrances to prevent unauthorised articles getting inside.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tiruchirapalli Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 2:30:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/srirangam-temple-authorities-mull-mobile-phone-ban/article27394954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY