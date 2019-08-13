Sripuram gets an ayurvedic hospital

A new venture of Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre in Sripuram near Vellore, located in a swanky complex, Sri Narayani Aayurvedic Centre, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Monday.

The ₹10-crore project was a wish of Sri Sakthi Amma, which was started as a clinic in 2010, now transformed into a full-fledged hospital. Attached to the hospital is Sri Sakthi Amma's Centre for Holistic Medicine, which offers massage therapies, preventive medicine and Ayurveda.

Massage treatments include Shiatsu, Thai, Swedish, Reiki, deep tissue and sound massage, and Ayurvedic treatments include Abhyanga, Pizhichil, Sirodhara and many more.

“The hospital will address the needs of people who seek treatment in alternative medicines and we have brought senior specialists and experienced therapists for the purpose,” said Balaji Nandagopal, director of Sri Sakthi Amma Institute of Bio-Medical Research, Sripuram.

Mr. Naik was received by Sri Sakthi Amma, head of Sri Narayani Peedam. Mr. Naik told presspersons said that the Ministry of AYUSH proposed to set up a health post with a 50-bed hospital in each district across the country and achieved up to 40% results. “With the State governments’ cooperation and support we will be able to complete the process in the coming years,” he exuded confidence.

Ms. Lynn Schneider from Lynn Schneider Foundation, New York, was the guest of honour at the programme, which was attended by doctors and paramedical staff, and nursing college students.