Srinivasan Services Trust to invest ₹20 crore over three years for rural school infrastructure

November 11, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited, will be investing ₹20 crore through the Tamil Nadu government’s Namma School Foundation over the next three years for the renovation of educational infrastructure in rural areas.

In a press release made ahead of National Education Day (November 11), the trust said it had renovated about 1,000 anganwadis and 800 schools at a cost of ₹40 crore in the last 27 years. Swaran Singh, Chairman of SST, said the focus had shifted towards holistic development in the last two years, with about 100 schools receiving comprehensive renovations.

“The hygiene facilities in high schools, especially those for girl students, are of special focus for the SST,” Mr. Singh said, adding that the trust had provided these facilities in more than 260 schools by investing ₹12 crore.

He further said that SST was in the remote areas of Jawadhu Hills, Tiruvannamalai district, complementing the efforts of the government by deploying additional teachers wherever required. The trust is committed to creating model schools in every district it worked in, the Chairman said, adding that the trust was also partnering with other organisations that possessed expertise and innovative approaches in improving learning outcomes.

