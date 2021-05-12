Tamil Nadu

Srinivasan Services Trust to donate 1,600 oxygen concentrators

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the CSR arm of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and TVS Motor Company has decided to donate 1,600 oxygen concentrators costing ₹18 crore to the Tamil Nadu government to aid the fight against COVID-19.

In the first phase, SST CEO and retired IAS officer Swaran Singh and TVS Motors vice-president Sethuraman handed over 500 oxygen concentrators costing ₹7 crore to the State government on Monday, an official release said. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off vehicles with medical and relief material contributed by SST to hospitals. They were sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The rest would be handed over in the next two weeks. The SST has also donated 4 lakh face masks, 2 lakh face shields, 1 lakh sterile gloves and 1,000 pulse oximeters.

