Tamil Nadu

Srinivasan invites TN CM to felicitate CSK team

India Cements vice chairman and managing director, N. Srinivasan, meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 16 November 2021 16:31 IST
Updated: 16 November 2021 16:31 IST

India Cements vice chairman and managing director, N. Srinivasan, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday, and invited him for the felicitation event being organised for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team that won the IPL 2021 Trophy. The event is scheduled to be held in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on November 20.

