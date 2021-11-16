Srinivasan invites TN CM to felicitate CSK team

CHENNAI

16 November 2021 16:31 IST

India Cements vice chairman and managing director, N. Srinivasan, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday, and invited him for the felicitation event being organised for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team that won the IPL 2021 Trophy. The event is scheduled to be held in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on November 20.

