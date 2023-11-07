Srinivasa Ramanujan’s college being restored to its old charm

November 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

The historical buildings of Government Arts College, Kumbakonam, situated on the banks of the Cauvery and once known as the Cambridge of South India, are being restored to their original splendour and majestic look.

One of the oldest educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, the college had British men as well as great Indian scholars such as T. Gopal Rao, C. Thiruvengada Naidu, C. Nagoji Rao, S. Sathiyanathan and P.V. Seshu Iyer as principals. Tamil scholars Thiyagaraja Chettiar, U.V. Swaminatha Iyer and C. Thiruvengada Naidu had served as its faculty members. Mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan, silver-tongued orator Right Honourable V.S. Srinivasa Sastry, Tamil writers T. Janakiraman and Indira Parthasarathy were some of its alumni.

“The total cost of the restoration is ₹14.5 crore. The restoration committee of the college will decide how to use the buildings after the work is completed,” vice-principal M. Meenakshisundaram said.

A provincial school

It was established as a provincial school in 1854 on a piece of land donated by the Queen of Thanjavur. The school was upgraded as a college in 1880. A bridge was constructed in 1944. Before that boats ferried people.

“The college occupied a site of considerable natural beauty. The river streamed by. Birds chirped. Groves of trees afforded shelter from the high, hot sun. Luxuriant vines crawled everywhere, forever threatening to overrun the college buildings. Even with the new construction since the Maharani’s time, the college did not dominate its site, but rather clung there, at nature’s sufferance. The place was lovely, idyllic, serene,” writes Robert Kanigel, the author of The Man Who Knew Infinity: A Life of the Genius Ramanujan.

Scholarship for school work

Ramanujan joined the college on a scholarship awarded for his high school work in 1905. He was an FA student–First Arts. Maths Professor Seshu Iyer, who later became the principal, encouraged him to tackle problems appearing in mathematics journals like the London Mathematical Gazette. But he ignored subjects such as Physiology, English, and Greek and Roman history. He failed in English composition. “The penalty was inevitable; his scholarship was taken away,” according to the book. He ran away from home in 1905.

Even then, Mr. Kanigel claims, that the best local students had begun to forsake it for larger schools in Madras (Chennai). “Still for its time and place, it was pretty good — good enough, at any rate, to the moniker ‘the Cambridge of South India’.”

But changing times and neglect took a toll on the buildings. The condition of the buildings five years ago is captured by a report in The Hindu in 2019. “Sunlight peeps through the latticed walls along the dark corridors of the chemistry lab. Bats flit about beneath the high ceiling of the physics lab. The plaster has peeled off the classroom walls, wooden beams are decaying, and the musty smell is overpowering. Wild vegetation grows all over the narrow corridors that connect rooms on either side of open courtyards. And I spotted a large snake coiled on the debris of a partially collapsed roof,” writes the correspondent of the paper.

The restoration is being carried out by Tiruttani-based contractor Jayakumar, who has restored a lot of heritage buildings in Tamil Nadu. “The work was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will complete it in one-and-a-half months,” said Mr Jayakumar.

There is a huge pond on the 22-acre campus. Buildings with high ceilings, dark red colour walls, floors paved with decorated Authangudi tiles, well-aerated circular and square classrooms, huge wooden pillars with carvings depicting historical and puranic events, a library with spiral staircases offer a picturesque quality and peep into the past when great men lectured in the classrooms.

First lesson

“I started my lessons by invoking Lord Vinayaka and other deities in my mind. The first lesson was Iravacham from Naladiyar. Since I had the experience of taking classes in the Mutt [the Thiruvavaduthurai Mutt], I did not have any fear and reservations. I rendered the poem in raga Sankarabharanam. It was my experience that the students’ attention could be drawn by music,” Swaminatha Iyer writes in his autobiography, En Charithiram, about his first day in the college.

He launched his career in the college in February 1880 and worked there till 1903 when he joined the Presidency College, Madras. Tamil scholar Thiyagaraja Chettiar had recommended him to the job and later he named his house at Thiruvatteeswaranpettai in Chennai after Chettiar.

There is a small image of Swaminatha Iyer in one of the wooden pillars of the Kumbakonam college.

As it is on the banks of the Cauvery, the college ran a canoe club, which was very popular till the 1970. The sporting event has been captured by T. Jankiraman in his masterpiece Mohamul. “Babu, could you enjoy canoeing had you paid heed to the advice of your father and learnt music after completing school? No other college students get this boon. When the canoe moves on the water through shadows and nanal grass, I feel as if I were in a different world,” says Rajam, a friend of Babu, the hero of the novel.

A bridge connects the college and the other side of the river. But it is in bad shape. Similarly, the building that once housed the Physics Department is in a state of derelict and the teachers of the college have requested the government to restore it.

