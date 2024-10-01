ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas R. Reddy assumes charge as Head of Forest Force

Published - October 01, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Chennai

He succeeds Sudhanshu Gupta, who retired on September 30

The Hindu Bureau

Srinivas R. Reddy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), has been appointed as the Head of the Forest Force. He assumed office on October 1 at the PCCF office in Guindy. He succeeds Sudhanshu Gupta, who retired on Monday (September 30, 2024). Mr. Reddy has served as Chief Wildlife Warden since 2022 and is a member of the 1991 batch of the Indian Forest Service in the Tamil Nadu cadre. For the past three years, he also held the additional role of Director of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. His previous positions include Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation, Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Project Director for the Hill Areas Development Programme, and Conservator of Forests (Genetics) in Coimbatore, and District Forest Officer in Theni.

