SRIHER honours faculty and students on Founder’s Day

Published - September 20, 2024 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Founder’s Day and University Day celebrations on Friday, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) presented life-time achievement award to N. Sanjeeva Reddy, former Head of the Department and currently Professor, Reproductive Medicine and Surgery.

The Chancellor, V.R.Venkataachalam, and the Pro Chancellor, R.V.Sengutuvan, gave away gold medals and awards.

While A. Ravi, professor, general surgery, N. Venkatesh, physiotherapy, D. Lakshmi Narayanan, general manager, accounts and V. Jeevanandam, manager, campus were presented outstanding service award, S. J. Nalini, principal, Faculty of Nursing, was given mentoring excellence award.

K. Balaji Singh, dean of the medical college, was given teaching excellence award while P. Venkatachalam, HoD, Genetics, was honoured with senior research excellence award. P.R.Veena and V. Sanjana received got four gold medals each for meritorious performance in MBBS course. In all, 38 gold medals were presented. JSN Murthy, former vice-chancellor, paid rich tributes to SRIHER’s late founder Chancellor NPV Ramasamy Udayar. Uma Sekar, Vice-Chancellor welcomed the gathering, a press release said.

