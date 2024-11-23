SRIHER conducts event to mark National Pharmacy Week

The Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) and the Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association (IPGA) on Saturday held an event to mark National Pharmacy Week. According to a press release, S.V. Veeramani, Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, said Indian medicines were now exported to over 200 countries.

R. Narayanaswamy, former president of the IPGA, and Jerad Suresh, principal, Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Pharmacy, urged the Union Public Service Commission to include pharmaceutical subjects in the civil services examination.

P.U. Karthigeyan, Joint Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, and K. Narendran, Deputy Drugs Controller, Chennai Sea Port, were among those present, the release said.

