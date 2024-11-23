 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

SRIHER conducts event to mark National Pharmacy Week

Published - November 23, 2024 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) and the Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association (IPGA) on Saturday held an event to mark National Pharmacy Week. According to a press release, S.V. Veeramani, Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, said Indian medicines were now exported to over 200 countries.

R. Narayanaswamy, former president of the IPGA, and Jerad Suresh, principal, Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Pharmacy, urged the Union Public Service Commission to include pharmaceutical subjects in the civil services examination.

P.U. Karthigeyan, Joint Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, and K. Narendran, Deputy Drugs Controller, Chennai Sea Port, were among those present, the release said.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.