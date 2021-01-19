Sri Thyagaraja aradhana to be held on Feb. 1 and 2

The 174th annual aradhana of saint composer Sri Thyagaraja will be held at Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district on February 1 and 2. Instead of the usual five days, the festival will be a two-day event this year in view of the COVID-19.

The ‘pandhakaal’ for the forthcoming festival was installed at Tiruvaiyaru on Monday. Special abishekham, alankaram and deeparadhana for the idol of Sri Thyagaraja was held on the occasion.

The Sri Thyaga Brahma Mahotsava Sabha trustees Chandrasekara Moopanar, Suresh Moopanar, S. Balasubramanian, S.Ganesan and M.R.Panchanatham and others participated.

The festival would begin with the ‘mangala isai’ on February 1 evening followed by the inaugural ceremony and musical concerts.

The Sabha president and TMC leader G.K. Vasan will preside over the inaugural. Rendering of ‘pancharathna kritis’ would be held between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on February 2.