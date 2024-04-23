GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Ramachandra Institute to hold CME workshop on April 28

April 23, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) will hold a daylong continuing medical education (CME) workshop on Sunday, April 28, for paediatricians, physicians, and postgraduate students. 

The CME will offer recent updates on standard treatment care guidelines in outpatient practice with a focus on private practitioners. The event will offer updates on current guidelines in managing common paediatric problems, chronic and specialty care, recent advances, new strategies, and safe vaccine practices. 

There will be interactive hands-on critical skills learning from eminent paediatric tertiary-care specialists, said Latha Ravichandran, Dean, Education, and professor of paediatrics at the institute. There is no delegate fee and practising doctors will earn Tamil Nadu registration credit points.

