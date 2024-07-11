Sri Ramachandra Institute establishes VR laboratory for medical training

The Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) established a virtual reality (VR) laboratory in collaboration with MediSim VR, a healthcare simulation training technology provider.

The facility will offer immersive and interactive VR training to medical students across the country. MediSim VR has benefitted over 4,000 students through immersive, hands-on medical training. The technology helps medical professionals develop procedural competency and skill in a safe, controlled environment, thus bridging the gap between theoretical understanding and practical application.

Institute Dean K. Balaji Singh said: “Our partnership with MediSim VR blends advanced technology and traditional teaching methods to bridge the gap between classroom theory and clinical practice.”

Adith Chinnaswami, co-founder of MediSim VR, said the aim was to redefine medical education and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals. “By incorporating VR-based learning aides into the curriculum, we are setting a new standard for medical training and education, which will positively improve patient outcomes,” he said.

MediSim VR is a leading healthcare simulation company that offers patented technology designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare training worldwide.