Sri Narayani team tops Knowledge Olympiad

Sripuram Annalakshmi Hall was filled with hundreds of students, parents, teachers and guests from throughout the State. There was pin drop silence as the second edition of the Knowledge Olympiad – 2019 for the State-level Independence Day trophy was on.

The event was conducted by Sri Narayani Vidyashram, Sripuram, Vellore, as part of the Independence Day and the U.N. International Youth Day celebrations.

Suresh Babu, trustee and director of Sri Narayani Schools, inaugurated the competition.

The team led by Sivasri of Sri Narayani Vidyashram took home the first prize. Vani Vidyalaya CBSE School team, led by Maitreyan, emerged runners-up in the close contest.

The final stage quiz consisted of 10 rounds such as sports, history, politics, basic science, literature, social movements, visual round, miscellaneous, UNO and rapid rounds.

Apoorva, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research, applauded the winners for their sterling performance.

Adhikesavan, administrative officer and overall in-charge for organising this event, spoke.