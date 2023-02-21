ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka’s FitsAir launches Colombo-Chennai flight

February 21, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s first privately-owned international airline, and a part of Aberdeen Holdings, a diversified Sri Lankan business conglomerate, inaugurated its flight on the Colombo-Chennai sector on Monday, February 20.

Chennai is also its first Indian destination.

Flight 8D 831/832, operated with an all-economy 180-seat Airbus A320, landed at the airport in Meenambakkam around 10.20 a.m., close to its scheduled time. It departed around 11.15 a.m. An airline spokesperson said it was a near-full flight.

The spokesperson said the tri-weekly flight — in the morning on Monday and Thursday, and on Friday, arrival at 7.30 p.m. — will be made a daily service in April.

FitsAir is the fourth carrier to fly the sector, the other airlines being Air India, Indigo and Sri Lankan Airlines. Alliance Air, the Government of India’s feeder airline, operates on the Chennai-Jaffna sector.

