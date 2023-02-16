ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commission holds reception in Chennai to mark country’s 75th I-Day

February 16, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The reception, held last week as part of Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, included a presentation to showcase Lankan products and promote foreign direct investments from south India to the island nation

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai organised an event last week as part of the country’s 75th  Independence Day celebrations.  

M .U. M. Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, S. Rajakumar, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Tamil Nadu representing Mayiladuthurai, and D. Venkateshwaran, Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner, were among those who took part in the event. Also present on the occasion were S.Ve. Shekher, former Mylapore MLA, M. Chakravarthy, vice president, State unit of the  BJP, diplomats, government officials, prominent business figures and members of the Sri Lanka Friendship Association in southern India. 

A presentation was made to showcase Sri Lankan products and promote foreign direct investments from south India to Sri Lanka.

