HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commission holds reception in Chennai to mark country’s 75th I-Day

The reception, held last week as part of Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, included a presentation to showcase Lankan products and promote foreign direct investments from south India to the island nation

February 16, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai organised an event last week as part of the country’s 75th  Independence Day celebrations.  

M .U. M. Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, S. Rajakumar, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Tamil Nadu representing Mayiladuthurai, and D. Venkateshwaran, Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner, were among those who took part in the event. Also present on the occasion were S.Ve. Shekher, former Mylapore MLA, M. Chakravarthy, vice president, State unit of the  BJP, diplomats, government officials, prominent business figures and members of the Sri Lanka Friendship Association in southern India. 

A presentation was made to showcase Sri Lankan products and promote foreign direct investments from south India to Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.