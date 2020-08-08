Sri Lankan woman accused in Lokka case shifted to Puzhal

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) officials, investigating the case related to the death of a person, suspected to be Sri Lankan fugitive Angoda Lokka, shifted one of the accused, Amani Thanji from Coimbatore, to Puzhal central prison on Friday.
Amani, a woman from Colombo, was one of the three accused arrested by the Coimbatore city police on Sunday, on charges of producing false documents to help suspected Sri Lankan gangster Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera aka Angoda Lokka, who had reportedly died in Coimbatore in July.
Police sources said that she was admitted at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) shortly after her arrest as she developed health complications. Following the completion of her treatment, five CB-CID officials accompanied her in a police vehicle from CMCH to Chennai on Friday. Being the only foreign national among the accused, she was shifted to Puzhal central prison, according to sources.
Amani developed health complications after she allegedly consumed pills to terminate her pregnancy after Lokka’s death.
CB-CID sources on Friday said that Lokka reportedly underwent a plastic surgery at a private hospital in Coimbatore during his stay in the city. The deceased also used to frequent a gym at Cheran Maa Nagar. The CB-CID officials are probing further into these findings, sources added.
