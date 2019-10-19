Sri Lankan Tamil issue no longer poll factor, say political observers

The Sri Lankan Tamil issue is no longer an electoral issue, notwithstanding the row generated by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman’s observations on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the run-up to the present bypolls, according to a cross-section of political observers.

“Had this been an issue, [MDMK general secretary] Vaiko should have secured [maximum] votes,” points out Kolathur Mani, leader of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam. Several observers recall how the AIADMK-led front could not get a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the State during the 2009 polls despite the party leader Jayalalitha making a “u-turn” in her stand and speaking of sending the Army to “liberate” the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Vaiko, a long-standing supporter of the LTTE and then an electoral ally of the AIADMK, tasted defeat in Virudhunagar.

‘Turning point’

“Till the assassination [in May 1991], it [the Tamil question] was an issue for people of the State. The assassination was a turning point,” says Panruti S. Ramachandran, former Minister and one of the key players who represented the Tamil Nadu government in negotiations organised by the Central government in the 1980s with Tamil militant groups. He feels that “marginal groups are unnecessarily provoking” the people but it is “not at all” an issue.

Echoing his opinion, G. Palanithurai, former chair for Panchayat Raj Studies, Department of Political Science and Development Administration, Gandhigram Rural Institute, says contrary to the perception in certain quarters that the issue would yield votes, two leaders, Pazha Nedumaran and Mr. Vaiko, could not shine much in the State politics, perhaps because of their “firm stand” on the issue.

Asked why the issue keeps cropping up again and again in the political discourse of the State, Mr. Mani feels that the issue has got an “appeal” for the youth.