Sri Lankan Tamil booked for threatening Hindu Munnani leader

The Kenikarai police have booked a case against a Sri Lankan Tamil on charges of holding out a murder threat to a Hindu Munnani activist.

Police sources said Mohamed Rifas, 37, a Sri Lankan Tamil and key accused in the ‘Shahadat (martyrdom) is our goal’ WhatsApp group case to execute bond under Section 110 of Cr PC to maintain peace for one year, was found to be illegally residing in Kilakarai without passport, but with Aadhaar card.

Violation of bond

According to sources, after Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar directed the accused to execute the bond with the Tahsildar, he was found to be residing in Kilakarai against the agreement. Based on a complaint, Kilakarai police booked him under the Passport (entry into India) Rules, 1950 and Foreigners Act. Police later arrested and remanded him in jail.

Meanwhile, Kenikarai police, taking cognisance of a complaint lodged by G. Sakthivel, 27, District Hindu Munnani Executive Committee member in August, booked Rifas on Sunday under Sections 147 (rioting), 294 b (uttering obscene words) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The complainant alleged that Rifas and three others visited his shop last month and threatened to murder him. Police also booked S. Sheik Abdul Rahman and A. Athif from Chinnakadai and Sheik Dawood from Devipattinam in connection with the case.

After the district police arrested Rifas and other members of ‘Shahadat group’ when they met in Rifas’s house in Kilakarai in April for a secret meeting, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case and raided the houses of Rifas and other members of the Shahadat group in May.

After Rifas came out on bail, the SP booked him under section 110 of Cr PC and made him execute bond to maintain peace for one year. The SP had invoked the section as a tool to bring the accused under the police scanner as violation of the bond would empower the police to arrest and detain him in jail for the rest of the bond period without bail.

