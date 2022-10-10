Ducking Sri Lankan Navy’s bullets, youth swims 13 km to Dhanushkodi

L Srikrishna RAMESWARAM
October 10, 2022 02:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Khan

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil man swam about seven nautical miles in the Palk Strait and reached Dhanushkodi on Sunday.

The man, identified as Hassan Khan alias Ajay alias Khan of Mannar district, jumped into the sea after the Sri Lankan Navy fired at a boat ferrying him and a family of five illegally to Tamil Nadu. Following information from the fishermen, the marine police picked him up for interrogation. Senior officers of the Central agencies were questioning him.

A senior officer, who was part of the investigation, told The Hindu that Khan had left Sri Lanka about three days ago in an illegal vessel hired by a family of five in Mannar district. As they were nearing the fifth islet near Arichalmunai, there were gun shots mid-sea. Apprehending trouble, Khan jumped off the vessel. When the family of five reached the Mandapam shore on Friday, they were clueless about him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rameswaram fishermen spotted the youth swimming and alerted the marine police who brought him to the shores.

According to Khan’s statement, his parents lived in Kuthupattu, a refugee camp in Puducherry, while a few relatives lived in Ramanathapuram. As he could not survive in Sri Lanka owing to the economic crisis, he fled the island nation to join his parents and look for a livelihood in Tamil Nadu or Puducherry. However, the security agencies were baffled by his statement. They were keen to get his identity checked with the Sri Lankan police. Hence, Khan was detained at the Mandapam station.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The officer said that as and when the verification process was over, he would be handed over to officials of the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp, where about 175 refugees have been staying since March.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app