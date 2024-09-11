GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu boat capsizes as Sri Lankan Navy ship rams into it, say injured fishermen

Following the collision, the fishermen were left struggling at sea, tangled in their nets and injured, they alleged

Updated - September 11, 2024 12:27 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of a boat jetty in Tamil Nadu. Image used for representational purposes

File photo of a boat jetty in Tamil Nadu. Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

A Sri Lankan Naval ship allegedly rammed into a Tamil Nadu fishing boat, causing it to capsize and injuring several fishermen. The injured fishermen have been admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred off the southeast coast of Kodiyakkarai when a fibre boat owned by Dharman, a resident of Seruthur fishing village in Nagapattinam district, was out at sea.

Four fishermen from the same village – Sakthivel, Devaraj, Karthikeyan, and Satheesh – had ventured into the sea two days ago. On the evening of Tuesday (September 10, 2024), while fishing, their boat was allegedly struck by a Sri Lankan Navy vessel, causing it to capsize, the affected fishermen told the marine police.

Following the collision, the fishermen were left struggling at sea, tangled in their nets and injured. Despite their serious injuries, the Sri Lankan Navy officers picked them up and were held for about six hours for questioning, they alleged. The Tamil Nadu fishermen pleaded with the Sri Lankan officers, stating they were fishing within Indian waters. The Sri Lankan Navy later handed the injured fishermen over to other Tamil Nadu fishermen who had arrived at the scene.

The fishermen were then brought ashore with the help of others who retrieved their capsized boat from the middle of the sea. The collision resulted in significant losses, including nets, GPS equipment, cell phones, and fishing gear worth approximately ₹6.50 lakh, which were washed away in the sea.

The injured fishermen were transported to Orathur Medical College Hospital by a 108 ambulance after reaching the Seruthur fish landing site.

Sources from the Nagapattinam marine police said they have recorded the affected fishermen’s statements and would conduct an inquiry based on the same.

Tharuvaikulam villagers condemn Central, State ‘inaction’ in securing release of 22 fishermen, two boats from Sri Lanka

Published - September 11, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Related Topics

fishing industry / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka / Tamil Nadu

