Sri Lankan Navy hands over body of fisherman

He fell overboard while fishing off Dhanushkodi last week

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday handed over the body of Karson, a 23-year old fisherman from Rameswaram, who fell overboard while fishing off Dhanushkodi last week. Fisheries Department authorities and fishermen associations received his body near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The body was later taken to his native Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district and cremated, Fisheries officials said.

Karson, along with six others, had left for fishing on a boat on September 30. He went missing after he fell overboard. After those who left with him alerted the authorities, Fisheries Department officials undertook a search. An FIR too was registered in this regard.

The Navy and the Coast Guard too joined the search that went on for four days.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan authorities said they had found a body that washed ashore at Allaipatty near Jaffna.

After coordinating with officials of the High Commission of India and after completing necessary procedures, the body was handed over to Indian authorities near the IMBL on Tuesday afternoon.

A senior official said that the Sri Lankan Navy accorded respects to Karson’s mortal remains before taking it on board the ship.

The body was then taken to the nearest shore in Pudukkottai district, and then by road to his native on Tuesday evening.