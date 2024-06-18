ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy arrests four T.N. fishermen

Updated - June 18, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 12:41 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Coastal Security Group sources said the four fishermen, from Pudukottai district, were fishing near Neduntheevu early on June 18 when they were arrested for crossing the IMBL

The Hindu Bureau

The arrested fishermen were identified as K. Parthiban (32), K. Murali (42), K. Sarathi (28) and N. Ramadass (52), all hailing from Kottaipattinam coastal village | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing.  

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on Monday (June 17) morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the four fishermen were fishing near Neduntheevu in the early hours on Tuesday when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing. The arrested fishermen were identified as K. Parthiban (32), K. Murali (42), K. Sarathi (28) and N. Ramadass (52), all hailing from Kottaipattinam coastal village. 

They were later taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base in the island nation, the sources added. 

It may be recalled that in January this year the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 12 fishermen from the district.

