Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight Tamil Nadu fishermen

Representational image of fishermen off the coast of Tamil Nadu

Representational image of fishermen off the coast of Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: Balachandar L.

Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Tuesday on charges of trespassing into the territorial waters of the island nation.

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Jegadapattinam fishing harbour in the district on Monday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday while they were fishing near Neduntheevu.

They were taken along with their vessel to the Kankesanthurai naval base in the island nation. Those arrested were vessel owner P. Tamilselvan (37), C. Viji (28), A. Dinesh (26), G. Ranjith (27), S. Pakkirisamy (45), S. Kamal (25), S. Punudhu (41) and M. Karthik (27), the sources added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
fishing industry
Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu
Tiruchi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2022 7:15:05 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sri-lankan-navy-arrests-eight-tamil-nadu-fishermen/article65912872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY