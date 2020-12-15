Sri Lankan Navy arrests 27 fishermen from Rameswaram

They were caught near Katchatheevu

At least 27 fishermen from Rameswaram were reportedly arrested by the Sri Lankan Naval personnel on the charge of crossing the Indian waters after they were caught near Katchatheevu, according to reports reaching here on Monday.

The officials in the Fisheries Department said four mechanised boats owned by Suresh, Simson, Arockia Cruz and Perfect from Rameswaram, with 27 fishermen, ventured into the sea on Sunday.

The fishermen, it was said, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and taken to their country for interrogation along with their boats on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sesu Raja, a fishermen association leader, said they were informed by a reliable source that the Sri Lankan Navy had promised to interrogate and release all of them by tomorrow (Tuesday). They may not be arrested or sent to jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no confirmation from the officials and they maintained that senior officials in Chennai and New Delhi have been informed about the development.