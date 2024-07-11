ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 13 T.N. fishermen from Pudukottai

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 12:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The arrested fishermen were later taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour in the island nation

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Thirteen fishermen of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours on Thursday, July 11, 2024 on charges of trespassing into the island nation’s waters while fishing.

The fishermen had set sail on board three mechanised boats from Jagadapattinam and Kottaipattinam coastal villages in the district on Wednesday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the 13 fishermen were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The arrested fishermen were identified as R. Selvakumar (41), S. Vijayapriyan (21), S. Vijayaprakash (16), P. Kasiraja (68), V. Sekar (60), I. Manikandan (37), V. Subhash, R. Rahmathullah (38), M. Thirumurugan (27), K. Chandrasekar (42), M. Manikandan (25), P. Karthik (23) and M. Jayakumar (53). 

The arrested fishermen were later taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour in the island nation, the sources added. 

