Sri Lankan Navy arrests 13 T.N. fishermen from Pudukottai

Thirteen fishermen of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours on Thursday, July 11, 2024 on charges of trespassing into the island nation’s waters while fishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen had set sail on board three mechanised boats from Jagadapattinam and Kottaipattinam coastal villages in the district on Wednesday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the 13 fishermen were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The arrested fishermen were identified as R. Selvakumar (41), S. Vijayapriyan (21), S. Vijayaprakash (16), P. Kasiraja (68), V. Sekar (60), I. Manikandan (37), V. Subhash, R. Rahmathullah (38), M. Thirumurugan (27), K. Chandrasekar (42), M. Manikandan (25), P. Karthik (23) and M. Jayakumar (53).

The arrested fishermen were later taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour in the island nation, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.